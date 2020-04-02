Jalen Hurts’ Biggest College Football Memory Is A Surprising One

Jalen Hurts is one of the more thoughtful and driven players we’ve seen come through college football in recent years. His career was also among the most interesting.

Hurts began his career at Alabama. He took over as the starting quarterback by Week 2 of his true freshman season in 2016. That year, he was the First-Team All-SEC quarterback, the league’s Freshman of the Year, and Offensive Player of the Year.

That season ended on a sour note. Hurts struggled in the national championship against Clemson, falling to superstar Deshaun Watson 35-31. The young Alabama QB was just 13-for-31 for 131 yards and a touchdown, adding 63 and a score on the ground, while Watson accounted for over 460 total yards and four touchdowns.

That game continues to drive Jalen Hurts to this day. On Monday, he appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, giving a lengthy interview about his Alabama and Oklahoma careers, the NFL Draft process, and more. During the discussion, he actually called that Clemson loss the most “memorable” game of his college career.

Hurts had plenty of success during his four college seasons. He also had some significant adversity, especially after losing his job to Tua Tagovailoa between his sophomore and junior seasons, after Tua came in for a benched Hurts at halftime of the 2018 National Championship Game and led Alabama to a comeback against Georgia.

That Clemson game from four years ago still stands out though. Via Saturday Down South:

“Somebody asked me the other day, ‘What was the most memorable thing of your college career?’ I told him, I said, losing that championship my first year,” Hurts revealed. “That’s something that I’ll never ever forget, you know, and those things like that, games like that, they motivate me. You don’t forget the ones you lose, that’s for sure.”

Hurts could have left after that 2017-2018 season. While Nick Saban avoided showing his hand, it seemed pretty clear that Tua would be the QB1 that fall. Even Hurts’ teammates wondered why he waited another year before going to Oklahoma. His answer to that question is pretty excellent as well.

“You know, there were thoughts, I think… Not from me but people around me. People wanted to see me, you know, be in a position where I could flourish,” Hurts continued. “Even my teammates around me, they were like, ‘Why are you still here?’ I’m like, I’m here for you guys. “But it was an unprecedented situation, you know, that’s something we’ve never seen that before. I think it all happened for a reason. Me deciding to stay at Alabama, I wouldn’t change that decision for the world.”

There’s a reason that Jalen Hurts remains deeply popular with two giant fan bases like Alabama and Oklahoma. It is very hard to root against someone as team-focused as him. He seems to be rising on draft boards as well, so we’ll see which team takes a shot on him.

[The Rich Eisen Show]