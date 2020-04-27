Jalen Hurts Comments On His Time At Alabama In Eagles Interview

Adaptability is an underrated trait for quarterbacks in the NFL – a trait new Eagles QB Jalen Hurts had to learn the hard way.

Hurts was “thrown right into the fire” upon his arrival in Tuscaloosa at the start of his collegiate career. The dual-threat QB was an immediate phenom for the Crimson Tide, leading them to the 2017 national championship game against Clemson.

A quarterback with such an impressive start to his collegiate career wouldn’t lose his starting gig to many other signal-callers. But Tua Tagovailoa wasn’t to be denied just a year later, as he took Hurts’ starting job in the 2018 national championship and never looked back.

Hurts didn’t let that detour his collegiate career, though. The now Eagles QB took every step as a learning opportunity. That adaptability could be incredibly beneficial for Hurts during his upcoming rookie season in Philadelphia.

“I went into Alabama a 17-year-old freshman, an early-enrollee, thrown right into the fire,” Hurts said during his introductory press conference with the Eagles, via Zoom. “I took steps every year even with the different coaches every year in and out. I continued to take steps to develop, develop, develop regardless of what the circumstances were. There isn’t a ceiling. I don’t put a ceiling on myself or my game.”

Hurts is well aware Carson Wentz is the Eagles’ starter, barring any unforeseen circumstances. But the former Alabama QB is still ready to compete at the highest level.

“I’m looking forward to be like a sponge and soak it all in and takes steps as a quarterback and prove it every day,” Hurts continued. “I’m excited to see the guys, meet the guys. I’m just looking forward to it all.”