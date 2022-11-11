Jalen Hurts Names Loudest College Football Stadium He Played In

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates rushing for a 30-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts played in a bunch of big games as the starting quarterback for Alabama and Oklahoma. The downside to that is he dealt with a lot of hostile environments.

During an appearance on the "New Heights" podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, Hurts revealed which road environment in college football was the loudest he faced.

Hurts said Arkansas' crowd was so loud that his ears were legitimately ringing throughout the game.

"People are kind of like, ‘What?’ when I say this, the loudest stadium I’ve ever been in, is we played at Arkansas,” Hurts said. “We played them my freshman year. Maybe I had like a sinus infection, or my ears were ringing so hard, from the noise. You know in college you do the clap sometimes, in the walk throughs and stuff, we did the clap and that wasn’t doing nothing. So, that was a pretty crazy environment."

This is a surprising pick from Hurts. Usually, former SEC players rave about Kyle Field, Tiger Stadium and Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Kudos to the fans at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium for creating such a chaotic environment.

Arkansas' home-field advantage will be put to the test this Saturday against LSU.