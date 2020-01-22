Jalen Hurts has been a major focus of this week’s Senior Bowl practices. The former Oklahoma and Alabama quarterback is one of the most successful college quarterbacks in recent years, and will be pretty hotly debated as we near the NFL Draft.

This weekend, much has been made of his unique career, in which he excelled for two massive programs. He was presented with a half-Alabama, half-Oklahoma helmet to start the week.

Hurts left Alabama after losing his starting job to Tua Tagovailoa in 2018. Many expected him to do so the year prior, after Tua stepped in for him at halftime of the national championship and lead the team from behind against Georgia.

Instead, he stuck around in Tuscaloosa, got his degree, and wound up playing a big role of his own. He subbed in for Tagovailoa against those same Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship and spurred the conference title win.

Jalen Hurts remains close with his Alabama coaches and teammates. Today, he joined in the annual Senior Bowl practice photo that Nick Saban takes with his former players.

Jalen Hurts in on Nick Saban's annual photo w/ Alabama's Senior Bowlers. pic.twitter.com/mQcslJl4wm — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) January 22, 2020

Saban was clearly pretty thrilled to get to spend some time with Hurts. He even got some fashion feedback from the 2019 Heisman finalist.

Nick Saban shows off his threads to Jalen Hurts after senior bowl practice in a chilly Mobile pic.twitter.com/DuTmMACccw — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 22, 2020

Under Lincoln Riley, Hurts finished with career highs in passing yards (3,851), rushing yards (1,298), and total touchdowns (52). He isn’t expected to be a first-round pick, but when discussing his future, Saban compared his dual-threat abilities to Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.

While he doesn’t have Jackson’s raw speed and athleticism or Mahomes’ all-time great arm strength, it would be fun to see Hurts land in the right system.

