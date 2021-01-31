Jalen Hurts Reacts To Alabama vs. Oklahoma Basketball Game

Jalen Hurts felt his loyalty tested on Saturday afternoon when his former schools went head-to-head in a ranked basketball match-up.

The No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide traveled to Norman to play the No. 24 Oklahoma Sooners in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Prior to the game, someone decide to ask question to Hurts on Twitter who he would be taking in the game.

Hurts responded with a hilarious GIF, explaining just how he felt about having to pick between his former colleges.

Take a look:

Luckily, Hurts avoided a tough choice and the Sooners and Crimson Tide could settle the debate on the court.

Oklahoma went on to pull off the upset over Alabama, outlasting them in a close game, 66-61. The Sooners ended with four players in double digits and held the No. 9 team in the country to just 38 percent shooting. The win bumped Oklahoma to 11-4 and could see them make a significant leap in Monday’s newest AP poll.

Hurts likely spent the afternoon on the couch, watching both of his teams in action. The Philadelphia Eagles rookie spent his first three years at Alabama before making the move to Oklahoma in 2019. Although Hurts lasted longer in Tuscaloosa, he had his best college season with the Sooners, finishing second in Heisman Trophy voting. Both schools contributed to his impressive NCAA career and pushed the Eagles to use their second round pick on him in last year’s NFL Draft.

Nonetheless, he stayed diplomatic on Saturday. Hopefully in the future, Hurts can avoid having to make a selection if Alabama vs. Oklahoma takes place in college football.