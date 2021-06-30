Jalen Hurts Reacts To What He’s Seen From Mac Jones

Before rising to superstardom at Alabama, QB Mac Jones was an understudy to Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. And now that Jones is on the verge of NFL stardom, Hurts has some thoughts on his former teammate.

Speaking to Birmingham’s WVTM 13, Hurts said that Jones was a great learner at Alabama. He said that Jones was in a unique situation and managed to make it work in the end.

“Mac Jones, he had the opportunity — I think the best way you can learn is to watch,” Hurts said, via MassLive.com. “Watch, take note of those around you, kind of learn the lay of the land if you will, and learn that way. Mac had a very unique college career where he had to stay patient and it worked out for him. And I’m happy it did.

“He was able to watch me and Tua go through that, get him some burn here and there, and ultimately when it was his time, he took off with it. And now he has a great opportunity for his future.”

Jalen Hurts was Alabama’s starter for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, leading them to the national championship game in both seasons. But after losing the starting job in 2018, he transferred to Oklahoma for the 2019 season.

After a Heisman runner-up campaign, Hurts went in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hurts is expected to compete for the starting job of his team this year. And by the looks of things, Jones may follow suit with the New England Patriots.

Who is more likely to break out in 2021: Jalen Hurts or Mac Jones?