Jameson Williams Reveals His True Feelings On Former Ohio State Teammates

Wide receiver Jameson Williams has been a revelation for Nick Saban’s Alabama team this season. After spending his first two years stuck behind a talented group of wideouts at Ohio State, the junior transfer has finally gotten to shine alongside Heisman Trophy quarterback Bryce Young.

Williams might’ve left Ohio State behind, but it doesn’t sound like there’s any bad blood between him and his former Buckeye teammates.

During a Wednesday media session ahead of next Monday’s national championship, Williams spoke about his relationship with Ohio State receivers Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He explained that he talks with his old teammates regularly and that he’s gotten messages from them ahead of the national championship.

“It’s great getting love from my brothers,” Williams said, per 247Sports. “I talk to those guys almost every day, Chris, Garrett, Jaxon. I talk to those guys every day. Ever since I left we’ve had a stronger relationship, even though I had a strong one there. We keep in touch every day, call, text each other, see how it’s going.”

Williams continued, explaining that he’s grateful to keep those relationships with Olave, Wilson and Smith-Njigba, even though he doesn’t see them every day.

“It’s great having that relationship with those guys because we’re not with each other every day anymore. So it’s great keeping that relationship,” he said.

Williams is obviously still close with his former teammates, but he’s gotten to shine now that he’s out from under their shadows. This season, the Alabama receiver was a first-team All-America selection, and he enters Monday’s national championship with 75 catches for 1,507 yards and 15 touchdowns.

After the Ohio State wideouts had the chance to play for a national title last season, Williams will get his turn this year. He and the Crimson Tide will take on the Georgia Bulldogs next Monday night in Indianapolis.