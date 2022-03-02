During the first half of the national championship game, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams went down with a knee injury. Unfortunately, he was unable to return to the game.

Williams was off to a hot start before he suffered a torn ACL, catching four passes for 65 yards. He actually hauled in a 40-yard pass on the play that he went down.

At the NFL Combine on Wednesday, Williams addressed his knee injury. The talented wideout also made an interesting comment about January’s showdown involving Alabama and Georgia.

Williams believes Alabama would’ve defeated Georgia if he didn’t suffer an ACL injury in the second quarter.

“I felt like we would’ve won the game,” Williams said, via Mike Rodak of AL.com. “Just — things happen, you know.”

Alabama WR Jameson Williams says Alabama would have beaten Georgia in title game had he not gotten hurt (via @mikerodak): https://t.co/ePBgsOYQVk — John Talty (@JTalty) March 2, 2022

Alabama’s passing attack took a major hit once Williams left the game, which makes sense considering he was the Crimson Tide’s best player.

Williams finished the 2021 season with 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. He declared for the 2022 NFL Draft shortly after the national championship game.

Despite his injury, Williams is expected to hear his name called fairly early in the upcoming draft.