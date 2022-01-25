Jameson Williams Shares Encouraging Injury News

A few weeks ago, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams suffered a torn ACL in the national championship game against Georgia. Fortunately, it sounds like he’s doing much better.

Williams is one week removed from ACL surgery. Dr. James Andrews handled this procedure in Pensacola.

In a recent conversation with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Williams provided an update on his knee injury. He seems very upbeat about his future.

“I’m feeling awesome,” Williams told Rapoport. “Ready to get down this road.”

Earlier this month, Williams declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

“My brothers, we been thru it all. Wish it could have ended differently but it’s nothing but up from here. Bama fans. Thank y’all for welcoming me and making Tuscaloosa home for me and my family,” Williams wrote. “With all that being said, I am starting the next chapter and taking my talents to the 2022 NFL Draft. Roll Tide.”

Williams was projected to be an early first-round pick prior to his injury. He could still end up being a Day 1 pick, but teams will have to monitor his recovery process.

When healthy, Williams is an explosive playmaker who has the potential to be a star in the NFL. He finished the 2021 season with 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns.