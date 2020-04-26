Former Alabama Star CB Signs UDFA Deal With San Francisco 49ers

Former Alabama CB Jared Mayden was labeled the top “sleeper prospect” of the 2020 NFL Draft by Mel Kiper just days before the event. The late hype didn’t translate to an actual selection, though. But Mayden has since found a home in the NFL.

Mayden burst onto the college football scene in the 2019-20 season, appearing in 11 games for the Crimson Tide. The 6-foot corner had 59 total tackles and a team-leading four interceptions for the Crimson Tide last year.

There was speculation Mayden would emerge as a late-round pick during the latter portion of the 2020 NFL Draft. But that speculation never came to fruition.

Mayden’s NFL dreams aren’t over, though. The former Alabama DB has signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the San Francisco 49ers, per NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero:

Former Alabama safety Jared Mayden is signing with the #49ers, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 26, 2020

Jared Mayden could have a legitimate shot at making the Niners’ final roster for the 2020 season. San Francisco needed to add a defensive back in the draft, but after failing to do so the Niners made it a priority to land an undrafted free agent defensive back.

Fortunately for Mayden, he’s the 49ers’ pick – and he didn’t have to wait very long to ink a deal. The former Alabama corner reportedly also fielded offers from the Giants, Bengals and several other undisclosed teams, per AL.com’s Matt Zenitz.

Mayden will now begin his NFL career with the 2019-20 NFC Champions.