Alabama Star Posts Heartwarming Message For Jaylen Waddle

Alabama’s blowout win turned bittersweet once the team learned that star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will miss the remainder of the 2020 season.

Waddle injured his ankle after attempting to return the opening kickoff. Alabama closed out the game strong and beat Tennessee 48-17.

“He’s out for the year,” Nick Saban said on CBS. “And it’s a shame because the guy’s a great player. It’s exciting for college football to see a guy play like that. I hate it that he gets hurt on a play like that. You’re not supposed to bring a ball out when you’re that deep in the end zone. But he’s a great player, so you’ve got to let him use his judgment.”

Following the win, defensive back Patrick Surtain II tweeted out a few positive words in support for his teammate.

17 🙏🏾 Love Ya Boy — Pat Jr (@p_surtain2) October 24, 2020

The tweet from Surtain II was just one of the many prayers that Waddle received from teammates and college football fans after the injury.

Waddle did appear to be in good spirits as he participated in Alabama’s annual locker room tradition after the Crimson Tide downed the Volunteers.

Jaylen Waddle is still smiling… pic.twitter.com/Hj5BGssJsB — Roll Tide #17™ (@jerrysandersRTR) October 24, 2020

Alabama will need to replace Waddle on offense moving forward. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide face Mississippi State next Saturday and then LSU on Nov. 14.

But for tonight, Alabama’s focus is on Waddle, as they send prayers and good wishes his way.