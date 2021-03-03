Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith made headlines earlier this offseason when he was asked to choose between two of his former quarterbacks.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, an NFL team asked Smith to pick between Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones. Rather than giving a standard non-answer, Smith actually picked between them.

His answer? Mac Jones. “He was bold and definitive about it,” Breer said in the piece.

Well, fast forward a few weeks later and NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano decided to ask another former Alabama wide receiver the same question. Siciliano put the question to Crimson Tide star Jaylen Waddle.

He too chose Mac Jones.

Waddle laughed off the question at first before eventually going with Mac Jones.

“I like Mac Jones too. I like Mac Jones…just my preference,” he said. “Both of them are great quarterbacks, but I love Mac. He was a guy that I came in with from Day 1 when we were on the third team together and we worked our way up.”

It’s interesting that both Smith and Waddle were declarative in choosing Mac Jones out of the two quarterbacks. Most former teammates would just point out the positives of both and refuse to choose.

NFL teams will certainly take notice of the two Alabama wide receivers’ comments heading into the draft in just over a month.