2021 5-Star JC Latham Announces Commitment Decision

2021 five-star tackle JC Latham is an imposing figure at 6-foot-6 and over 300 pounds. After a breakout season with Florida’s IMG Academy this year, he intends to stay in the Southeast for college.

On Friday, Latham announced that he is giving his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban’s team beat out titans such as Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and Ohio State to land the five-star prospect.

247Sports rates Latham as the No. 17 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 5 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 4 prospect from the state of Florida. His 247Sports scouting report draws a pro comparison to former Pro Bowl left tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson.

Latham initially played defense at Waukesha Catholic Memorial in Wisconsin. But upon moving to IMG Academy, he transitioned to offensive line and helped the team go 9-1 as a junior.

Latham’s commitment gives Alabama their seventh commit of the 2021 recruiting class, and their first five-star recruit.

247Sports now has Alabama as the No. 28 overall recruiting class in the country, and the No. 7 class in the SEC.

Alabama’s recruiting process has been a bit slow, but what they’ve lacked in quantity, they’ve more than made up for in quality. Six of Alabama’s recruits are ranked four-star or better, and each of those six are top-250 recruits by 247Sports.

What kind of an impact will JC Latham have at Alabama?