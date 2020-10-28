Alabama football is known for bringing in elite defensive line recruits and helping them progress to the NFL. It appears 5-star defensive end Jeremiah Alexander won’t be a part of that same process – at least not right now.

Alexander is the top-rated defensive end recruit in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports composite score. Alabama earned his commitment back in March of this year. But he backed off his pledge Tuesday evening.

“At this time I would like to de-commit from the University of Alabama,” Alexander said on Twitter. “I am 100% focused on getting another ring with my brothers. No love lost toward my Bama family!”

Alabama football doesn’t lose commitments from 5-star recruits very often, especially from in-state prospects like Alexander. It’s unclear if Nick Saban and the Tide are still in the mix for Alexander’s recruitment.

Jeremiah Alexander originally chose to commit to Alabama football over Georgia and LSU. It’s highly likely the Bulldogs and Tigers are back in the mix.

It also doesn’t appear Nick Saban and the Tide are out of the picture just yet. Alexander still has plenty of time to make a decision on where he’ll play his college ball. The 2022 prospect won’t be playing in the collegiate ranks for another two years.

There’s no doubt Alexander is a big loss for the Tide. But Alabama football should have no problem adapting and still wrangling in an elite class of 2022.