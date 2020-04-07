Jeremiah Williams, Elite 2021 DE, Names Top 8 Schools

Coming off of his junior season at Ramsay High School, Jeremiah Williams is among the top pass rushers in the country. The Birmingham, Ala. native made a big recruiting announcement this morning.

Williams announced the eight schools that stand out in his recruitment. As an Alabama prospect, both the Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers factor in here. They’re joined by SEC foes Florida, Georgia, LSU, and Tennessee.

Nebraska and Oklahoma are the two non-SEC teams in the mix right now. This group is narrowed down from 23 reported offers, including Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. Before in-person recruiting became limited due to the ongoing national health crisis, he was able to visit Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.

The four-star defensive end is the No. 116 overall player in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings. He’s No. 6 at his position, and No. 5 in the Yellowhammer State.

So far, just one prediction for his decision has been made at 247‘s crystal ball. Analyst Demetric Warren has him committing to Nick Saban and the Tide.

Jeremiah Williams spoke to Rivals about the top eight, and revealed a bit more about his potential timeline.

“Yeah, this virus has messed things up a little for me with visits. I had been talking with those schools about visits this spring and that was the plan, but now we will have to wait. […] “I really will just commit when I feel I am ready,” said Williams. “I do not feel like I am too close right now, but it could really happen whenever. I don’t want to rush it, so I am staying patient, but when I feel I am ready, I will commit.”

Williams says he is most familiar with the two in-state powers, as well as Tennessee. He says that Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols are the team recruiting him the hardest as well. We’ll see if that winds up being a difference-maker when his decision rolls around.