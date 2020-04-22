Video: Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa Reveal Favorite College Memories

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is just one day away. Unless something crazy happens on Thursday night, Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa will hear their names called fairly early.

With the next chapter of their respective careers about to begin, Burrow and Tagovailoa shed light on their favorite college memories.

Burrow revealed that he purposely threw in front of the Alabama student section before this past season’s rivalry game. He turned in a magnificent performance on the road against the Crimson Tide, throwing for 393 yards and three touchdowns.

Tagovailoa, on the other hand, brought up a funny moment against Ole Miss where he took a huge hit in the end zone after scoring a touchdown. The reason he picked that moment is because it was one of the rare times he showed emotion on the field. Instead of just pointing to the sky like he normally does, the left-handed gunslinger flexed for the crowd.

From the viral moments to the best celebrations, Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow break down their favorite memories from their last year in college 🙏 (➡️ @Bose 🎧) pic.twitter.com/mm8iDQ8iGS — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 22, 2020

Both quarterbacks had great careers at the collegiate level and even led their teams to national championships.

Any team that selects Burrow or Tagovailoa will be very fortunate. They have the right mindset to become the next face of a franchise.

Where do you think we’ll see Burrow and Tagovailoa land in the upcoming draft?