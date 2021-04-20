Joe Namath Has Quite The Comparison For Mac Jones

Mac Jones isn’t considered the best quarterback prospect in this year’s NFL Draft, but he recently received an eyebrow-raising compliment from an all-time legend.

Alabama legend Joe Namath was on NFL Network’s NFL Now this past Monday to evaluate Jones’ potential at the next level.

Even though Jones isn’t as athletic as someone like Justin Fields, Trey Lance or Trevor Lawrence, the Alabama signal-caller has tremendous poise and accuracy. In fact, Namath believes Jones shares some similarities with the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, Tom Brady.

“The Alabama quarterback reminds me a bit of a guy who came out of college and won seven Super Bowls,” Namath told Andrew Siciliano. “You know who I’m talking about. There’s a little comparison there with the movement and all. In today’s game, people are in love with cats who can move a lot, and that’s good. But what’s between the ears? How will a guy adjust and go from here to there? Tom Brady is not fleeing by foot. Jones is not fleeing by foot, but he might be the best player of the bench.”

Namath was then asked if he believes Jones could be the next Brady, which led to an interesting response.

“I see a possibility. Tom Brady is one of a kind, right? But I do see Jones as comparable to Brady when he was coming out of college, maybe even ahead of Brady when he was coming out of Michigan.”

This is somewhat of an unfair comparison for Jones since Brady’s résumé will most likely never be replicated. On the other hand, there is no greater compliment than being compared to a seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Do you think Mac Jones can be the next great quarterback in the NFL?