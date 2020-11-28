Joe Namath Reveals What Bear Bryant Told Him About Losing

Since the Iron Bowl is this afternoon, ESPN’s College GameDay had Joe Namath on the show as this week’s guest picker. During his brief appearance, the Alabama legend shared some interesting conversations from his time with Bear Bryant.

It’d be an understatement to say Bryant was a great coach. Over the course of his career with the Crimson Tide, he won a whopping 232 games and six national championships.

Bryant’s teams certainly lost a few games from time to time, but Namath said Alabama would never get beat. According to the former Super Bowl champion, there’s a major difference between losing and getting beat.

When making his pick for this Saturday’s showdown between Alabama and Auburn, Namath unveiled an awesome quote from Bryant.

“As you know, it starts up front,” Namath said, via 247Sports. “I think our offensive line at Alabama is doing a wonderful job. I love our defense. When I hear someone say Auburn beat Alabama, the first thing I learned at Alabama from coach Paul “Bear” Bryant: we don’t get beat. We might lose, but nobody beats us. We go out there and fight. Bama’s going to be ready today and we’re going to win the game.”

Last year, Alabama suffered a last-second loss to Auburn. We’d have to imagine that Mac Jones and the rest of the Crimson Tide want to avenge that loss.

Alabama won’t have Nick Saban on the sidelines for today’s game since he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Crimson Tide are heavily favored over the Tigers, but weird things certainly happen when these two programs get together.

Kickoff for the Iron Bowl is at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.