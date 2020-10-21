Joel Klatt Thinks 1 College QB Could Be The Next Joe Burrow

Last year, Joe Burrow threw the NCAA record book out the window en route to Heisman honors and a national title. But Joel Klatt believes there’s one college QB who could be the next Joe Burrow.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Klatt declared that Alabama QB Mac Jones could be that guy. Show host Colin Cowherd was stunned by the comparison, but Klatt pointed out a number of similarities between the two.

Klatt started by noting that Alabama has the best wide receivers in college football – something Burrow shared last year. He stated that with the offense Alabama has, Jones could have “a Joe Burrow-esque season” in 2020.

Klatt and Cowherd then began nitpicking at individual throws. Cowherd remained completely unconvinced, while Klatt doubled down. Ultimately, the FOX college analyst feels that he could have a special season.

“Bottom line to me is that he’s got the tools around him to have one of those seasons that is special,” Klatt said.

Mac Jones could have a Joe Burrow-esque season, according to @JoelKlatt: "Bottom line to me is that he's got the tools around him to have one of those seasons that is special." pic.twitter.com/5HYFIVfkja — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 21, 2020

Jones watched from the sidelines as Burrow out-dueled Tua Tagovailoa last year. He never saw the field in Alabama’s 46-41 loss.

But when Tagovailoa suffered his season ending injury the following week, Jones became Alabama’s starter from that point forward. And with the exception of a bad outing against arch-rival Auburn, he’s played very well.

This season he is completing 78.3-percent of his passes for 1,518 yards and 12 touchdowns with two picks through four games. Those are definitely “Burrow-esque” numbers.

Is Mac Jones on pace to have a season like Joe Burrow did? And will his skills similarly translate to the NFL?