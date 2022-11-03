Joel Klatt Suggests Alabama Could Be In Trouble This Weekend

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Joel Klatt attends the Build Series to discuss 'college football playoff selections / NCAA' at Build Studio on December 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

On the latest edition of Fox Sports' "Breaking the Huddle," Joel Klatt revealed why Alabama could be in trouble this weekend against LSU.

Klatt pointed out that Alabama's defense has struggled on the road this season. It's possible that trend will continue this Saturday at Tiger Stadium.

"This is not an Alabama team that is dominant on the run, and they haven't been really for two years," Klatt said. "When you look at this Bama team, you see a defense that is really good -- particularly at rushing the quarterback. Their statistics as far as scoring defense and total defense are off the charts, they're really good. But when they're on the road, it's different. Bama's D, on the road, gives up 32 points per game. At home, they give up seven points per game. Something's gotta give."

Klatt believes Alabama quarterback Bryce Young can do enough to lead his team to victory against LSU. However, he doesn't expect Nick Saban's squad to cover the double-digit point spread.

LSU has really developed an identity in its last two games, knocking off Florida and Ole Miss.

If Jayden Daniels can sustain long drives for LSU, an upset could go down in Baton Rouge.

Alabama and LSU will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.