Joel Klatt Unveils His “Way Too Early” Top 10 For 2022 Season

We’re still two days away from the College Football Playoff National Championship, but Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt has already revealed his “way-too-early” top 10 for the 2022 season.

It’s not a surprise to see Alabama in the No. 1 spot for Klatt’s rankings. The Crimson Tide will lose plenty of playmakers to the NFL Draft this April, but star quarterback Bryce Young will be around for at least one more season.

Coming in at No. 2 on Klatt’s list is Ohio State. The Buckeyes should have one of the most explosive offenses in the country next season, especially with C.J. Stroud running the show.

Georgia, Texas A&M and Michigan will all look a bit different next season, that’s for sure. Nonetheless, Klatt has all three programs in his top five.

Despite having a down year in 2021, Clemson has emerged as the No. 6 team on Klatt’s “way-too-early” power rankings. Perhaps he’s confident that D.J. Uiagalelei will have a bounce-back season.

Here’s the full top 10 from Klatt:

Of course, this list could change very soon.

With several key players still in the transfer portal, the college football landscape will most likely look much different in a few months from now.

What do you think of Klatt’s current power rankings for the 2022 season?