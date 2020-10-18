Joey Galloway Names The Best Offense In College Football

The Alabama offense led the way in the win over Georgia last night, totaling 564 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-24 victory.

The Tide are especially loaded on that side of the ball. Mac Jones has transitioned seamlessly to the role of starting quarterback, running back Najee Harris is a sleeper Heisman contender and DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle are the best 1-2 punch in the country at receiver.

Entering the season, many felt that Clemson had the top offensive unit in the nation, but ESPN’s Joey Galloway doesn’t think so. He believes Alabama’s offense is better than anyone else’s.

On College Football Final last night, Galloway explained why he’s picking the Crimson Tide offense over Clemson’s.

“This is the best offense in the country,” Galloway said, via 247Sports. “I know Clemson is good. Trevor Lawrence is going No. 1 in the NFL Draft. But with the weapons that Alabama has in the backfield and out wide and the way that Mac Jones is playing, this is definitely the most explosive offense in the country right now. You have to pick your poison. You can’t stop this offense. There’s too many weapons.”

Now, it should be noted that Clemson put up 671 yards and 10 touchdowns in a breezy 73-7 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Sure, quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the star, throwing for 404 yards and five touchdowns in the first half, but the Tigers’ entire roster basically contributed to the blowout.

Clemson’s 73-7 win over Georgia Tech was an old school empty the bench blow out. Clemson had four QBs throw passes, 10 players register carries, and an incredible 17 (!) players catch passes — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) October 18, 2020

Put simply, there’s a reason these are the top two programs in the country this year and in recent seasons. We’d love to see Alabama vs. Clemson again in the College Football Playoff.

Maybe that will settle the debate over whose offense is better once and for all.