Johnny Manziel Reacts To Alabama’s National Championship Loss

cfl quarterback johnny manziel on the sidelineHAMILTON, ON - MAY 28: Johnny Manziel #2 of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats takes part in a preseason practice session at Ron Joyce Stadium on May 28, 2018 in Hamilton, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

There were a lot of people who put money on Alabama to win the national championship tonight. Johnny Manziel was one of them.

Manziel knows what it is like to beat the Crimson Tide, but he still trusted Alabama to beat Georgia for the second time this season. Instead, the Bulldogs won 33-18, snapping a four-decade long national title drought.

As the game was winding down, Manziel seemed to admit he had a feeling his ‘Bama bet was in trouble going in, but he still couldn’t back off the Tide.

“I knew it was a trap game and I still fell for the 🧀. Hats off to Georgia that was a hell of a second half,” Manziel tweeted.

What a second half, but in reality what a fourth quarter. After falling behind 18-13 with 10:14 left to play, Georgia dominated the rest of the evening.

The Bulldogs scored 20 unanswered points, with the final touchdown coming on a 79-yard pick six by defensive back Kelee Ringo. Not only did Kirby Smart’s team exorcise some demons, but they did it in dramatic fashion.

What a night for the ‘Dawgs.

