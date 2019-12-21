Alabama LB Joshua McMillon Clears Air On Redshirt Season

On Friday, the Alabama Crimson Tide learned that Joshua McMillon received a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA. Even though he has the opportunity to return to Tuscaloosa, the former four-star recruit isn’t sure if he’ll continue playing college football.

McMillon missed all of this past season due to a torn ACL. The injury occurred during fall camp.

Losing out on this season definitely had to sting for McMillon, but the NCAA did grant him a sixth year of eligibility. He shared the following message on Facebook: “I was also granted a medical shirt from the NCAA to return next season to play.”

The post from McMillon makes it seem as if he wants to play for the Crimson Tide. However, the redshirt senior has made it clear that he isn’t sure what the future holds for him.

He responded to a post on Twitter that said he’s returning to Alabama, saying that he received a sixth year but didn’t definitely say he’s coming back to school.

Check it out:

UPDATE: Joshua McMillon clarifies that he hasn’t decided whether he will return or not for a sixth season, which the NCAA did grant him. pic.twitter.com/uLSoWWaix5 — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) December 21, 2019

Nick Saban did say that he’d love to have McMillon back for the 2020 season. Nonetheless, the talented linebacker will have to make a decision that is best for him.

We’ll continue to provide updates on this situation in Tuscaloosa.