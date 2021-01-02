Tim Tebow Picks Between Justin Fields, Mac Jones In National Championship Showdown

We got two great quarterback showdowns in the College Football Playoff semifinals, with Mac Jones and Alabama trouncing Ian Book and Notre Dame, and then Ohio State, led by Justin Fields, getting revenge on Trevor Lawrence and Clemson.

That gives us a very fun showdown and clash of styles. Fields has been more of a big play, dual-threat player for the Buckeyes. Mac Jones has embraced the “game manager” role, but is doing it at just about the highest possible level, surrounded by the Crimson Tide’s prodigious talent.

“When you looked at Justin play last night, it’s hard to pick against him,” Tim Tebow said on SportsCenter today, after taking in Friday night’s semifinal games. “I think Justin has a higher ceiling, because he can take over a game with his arm, with his legs, he can take over a game in so many different ways. And also, I want to mention he kind of took over with his heart a little bit.

“But I also have to give the consistency to Mac Jones. Mac Jones has the highest QBR in the history of the metric!… And so I’m going to give a slight nod to Mac Jones for the consistency factor. Plus the weapons are around him, I think they’re a little bit more elite than the weapons at Ohio State. But what a quarterback matchup.”

Mac Jones had a vintage performance on Friday in Arlington. He was 25-for-30, throwing for 297 yards and four touchdowns on the day. Once again, he fed the unstoppable DeVonta Smith, who caught seven passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-14 win.

Justin Fields got his rematch with Trevor Lawrence, his fellow Georgian and the only person ranked ahead of him in their recruiting class, after losing to Clemson in the semifinal last year. After a few shaky games for Fields towards the end of the season, he had the signature game of his college career so far against Clemson, throwing for 386 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception on 22-of-28 passing. Much of that damage was done after he took a huge shot to the ribs that clearly bothered him throughout the game.

Both project as first round picks in the NFL Draft next April. Both have a ton of talent around them, and are incredible competitors. We can’t wait for this one a week from Monday.

