Justin Thomas will be playing in The Masters this week, but half his attention will be on college football when Alabama travels to take on LSU in Baton Rouge this Saturday.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers will clash in an SEC showdown this Saturday, though the game will look much different than last year’s. The Tigers, led by Joe Burrow, escaped Tuscaloosa with a thrilling 46-41 victory over Tua Tagovailoa and the Crimson Tide last season. The win propelled LSU on its way to a national championship run.

LSU beating Alabama has become rare this past decade, though, as Nick Saban’s team has won eight of the last nine meetings. Thomas expects Saturday’s game to be another dominant victory by the Tide.

Thomas, an Alabama alum, is rolling with the Tide this weekend. He expects them to beat LSU “by about 70.”

“We’re going to beat them by about 70 if we play them so I don’t think it really makes a difference,” Thomas said, via Saturday Down South.

The way Justin answers @Mark_Schlabach is just awesome and the laugh at the end is my favorite part. https://t.co/3Qzf8odIGz pic.twitter.com/Gfugd8aSBa — Chicago Gump (@GriffinTSmith) November 10, 2020

Justin Thomas’ prediction may not be too far fetched. The Tide won’t win by 70 on Saturday, but it’s looking like it’ll be a blowout.

LSU has taken a major step back from last year’s team. Alabama, meanwhile, finds itself as the No. 1 team in the nation.

Alabama takes on LSU this Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. You can find the game on CBS.

Thomas, meanwhile, will be participating in The Masters this week as he aims to take home the coveted green jacket.