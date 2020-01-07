Katherine Webb, who gained fame during the 2013 BCS National Championship Game, celebrated the seventh anniversary of her viral moment.

Webb went viral during the national title game between Alabama and Notre Dame after she was shown in the stands during the game. The two commentators calling the game – Brent Musburger and Kirk Herbstreit – fawned over her.

She took to Instagram to remember what that moment eventually led to. Webb did well after the viral moment, starring in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue and appearances in commercials and reality TV shows.

But she says she gave it all up to marry A.J. McCarron and raise their two sons.

“I quit ‘Hollywood’ shortly after because I realized I genuinely hated being ‘famous’ and having my personal life out there so much,” Webb said. “I gave it all up to marry my forever love and have my boys and I would do it all again in a heartbeat.”

Webb clearly doesn’t miss the spotlight anymore. Taking care of her family, with a three-year-old and one-year-old is a full-time job in its own right.

As for McCarron, he played sparingly during the 2019 season. He is headed to the Divisional Round of the playoffs after the Texans took down the Buffalo Bills.