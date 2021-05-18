With just over three months to go until Week 1, anticipation is building rapidly for the start of the 2021 college football season. Fans received some important information on Tuesday morning about the kickoff time for one of the biggest openers of the upcoming campaign: Alabama vs. Miami.

According to various reports, ABC has set the start time for the Power Five matchup for 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 4. The game will kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Alabama vs. Miami will be the start of a doubleheader on ABC for the opening weekend of the 2021 season. The highly anticipated matchup between Clemson and Georgia earned the primetime slot and will get underway at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Some fans expected the contest between the Crimson Tide and the Hurricanes to earn the evening kickoff time, but considering Alabama’s recent dominance, it’s possible that the game could get out of hand in the first half.

ABC set Miami-Alabama for 3:30 on Sept. 4 in Atlanta. No prime time for Canes-Bama. Georgia-Clemson gets prime time ABC slot that night — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 18, 2021

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will likely enter the game as significant favorites after last season’s undefeated national title run. Although Alabama will need to replace various key components on both sides of the ball, the SEC is still expected to run through Tuscaloosa.

Miami went 8-1 to start the 2020 campaign, but dropped its final two games to close the year. Starting quarterback D’Eriq King is expected to be back for the opener against Alabama after tearing his ACL in last season’s Cheez-It Bowl loss to Oklahoma State, but time will tell if he’s limited in any way.

The Hurricanes will need a lot to go right in order to pull off the upset over the Crimson Tide. Regardless, with today’s announcement, the college football season feels closer than ever.

[Barry Jackson]