Kickoff Times Set For Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia

If you plan on ringing in the New Year with the College Football Playoff, you can now plan your schedule accordingly, Kickoff times have been released.

The Cotton Bowl featuring Alabama and Cincinnati will kick things off at 3:30 p.m. from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This is the second year in a row the Crimson Tide will play in the early semifinal game.

In the nightcap from the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, the Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines will take on Georgia, the runner-up in the SEC.

Kickoff for that game will be 3:30 p.m. ET. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN.

The semifinal winners will convene at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, January 10.

Of the four participants, only Alabama has won a national title in the playoff era. Georgia advanced to the championship game four years ago, only to lose a heartbreaker to the Crimson Tide in overtime.

Michigan and Cincinnati are making their CFP debuts.