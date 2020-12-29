Kirby Smart Reveals His Pick For The 2020 Heisman Trophy

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith is one of the four finalists for this year’s Heisman Trophy, and at least one opposing SEC coach thinks he should win the award.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart told former NFL defensive back and current analyst Bryant McFadden that Smith should win the Heisman this year. The dynamic wideout was named the AP Player of the Year earlier today.

“I’m not going to be politically correct. I’m going to say who I think the best player is and everybody will know why I think he’s the best player because of what he’s done against Georgia: DeVonta Smith,” Smart said.

Of course, many college football fans will remember Smith breaking Georgia’s hearts with his game-winning touchdown in the national championship game three years ago. He also caught 11 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns against the Bulldogs this season.

Smith is the only non-QB Heisman Trophy finalist this year. The other three up for the award are Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask.

A wide receiver has not won college football’s ultimate award since Desmond Howard in 1991, so Smith has an uphill task against him, even with Smart’s endorsement.

The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner will be revealed on January 5, 2021.