Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For Alabama Before Mississippi State Game

Alabama was stunned by Texas A&M last Saturday in College Station, as Aggies kicker Seth Small made a game-winning field goal as time expired. Now, the Crimson Tide will need to prove they can bounce back from a crushing loss.

This weekend, Alabama will take on Mississippi State on the road. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on that game during an early Saturday morning appearance on SportsCenter.

Herbstreit believes Alabama needs to simplify its approach heading into this Saturday’s game. That’s because he felt the Crimson Tide were lost on defense last weekend against the Aggies.

“Simplify,” Herbstreit said, via 247Sports. “They looked like a very confused team last week. Again, when you play a physically dominant team in college football, you can’t just line up and play football. You’ve got to do a lot of different things with your formations, your personnel groupings and your motions.

“And [Texas] A&M did a heck of a job of confusing Alabama’s defense. Alabama, many times, on their heels looking at each other, kind of shrugging their shoulders, confused with the looks. I think they had too much maybe in the plan.”

Herbstreit isn’t wrong about Alabama’s defense looking confused against Texas A&M.

Former Alabama defensive back Roman Harper recently discussed the team’s coverage breakdowns during an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show.

It’ll be interesting to see what Nick Saban’s game plan on defense looks like against Mike Leach’s offense. After all, the Bulldogs love to play fast.

Alabama and Mississippi State will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.