Kirk Herbstreit Dismisses 1 Narrative About Mac Jones

With just two weeks to go until the first round of the NFL Draft, multiple NFL teams are conducting their final evaluations of this year’s star-studded quarterback class. Former Crimson Tide star Mac Jones is among those getting a closer look, but has had to battle the narrative that he won’t be able to thrive at the professional level because he won’t have the supporting cast that he did at Alabama.

Nick Saban’s system in Tuscaloosa complimented Jones well and elevated the young quarterback’s profile mightily last fall. The junior completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns, while leading Alabama to an undefeated season and national championship.

Because of Jones’ outstanding 2020, Kirk Herbstreit finds the negative narrative about the Crimson Tide quarterback to be ludicrous. The ESPN analyst dispelled the idea that Jones won’t succeed in the NFL without his supporting cast and said he would be “great fit” at No. 3, if the San Fransisco 49ers decide to take him.

“I don’t care that he had a lot of talent around him,” Herbstreit said to Mikey DiLullo of The Tuscaloosa News. “He’s got an assassin’s mindset on the field, much like Joe Burrow the year before. There’s a lot to fall in love with.”

Herbstreit’s comments echo those made by Greg McElroy during Jones’ Pro Day. The SEC Network analyst defended the Alabama quarterback and called the particular “supporting cast” criticism of him “unfair.”

“He always had a perfect pocket. Not always, but most of the time had a really perfect pocket behind the Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line. He had a super elite group of wide receivers around him. He had an elite running back at his disposal. He had a super elite play caller in Steve Sarkisian at his disposal as well. So people will try to pick at him and ask the question, ‘Was he the reason for Alabama’s success, or was Alabama in a plug-and-play situation where they could have put any quarterback in there and they would’ve had a great year?’ I think it’s really unfair, and I think if anybody really did their homework and looked at the location on the throws, looked at the movement that he made in the pocket, looked at his ability to consistently pull off down-the-field throws, throws that I would consider to be low percentage — they weren’t low percentage for Mac. He was able to do so effortlessly against the best competition in America week-in and week-out.”

The 49ers have been linked to Jones for the last few weeks, but it’s still unclear which quarterback will end up in San Fransisco later this month. We’ll get the chance to find out at the start of the NFL Draft on April 29.