Kirk Herbstreit Uses 1 Word To Describe QB Mac Jones

With an impressive 2020 season, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones established himself as a first-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

The Jacksonville (Fla.) native has earned his status thanks in large part to his ability to play in the pocket and deliver accurate passes to his playmakers. He threw 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions in leading the Crimson Tide to a national title.

In a conversation with media members last week, Herbstreit heaped praise on Jones, calling him “a surgeon” for his ability to make reads and diagnose what the defense is doing.

Via NBC Sports Bay Area:

“Mac Jones is a surgeon,” Herbstreit said. “Of all these guys, because of the offense he is coming out of, he probably processes as quickly as anyone coming out in this draft. By processing, recognizing pre-snap coverage. “If they change coverage at the snap of the ball, being able to instantly know where to go with the ball without any hesitation. That to me is the secret sauce of these guys that go to another level. How quickly they can read such complexity on the run.”

Herbstreit also relayed a conversation he had with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian who was the Alabama offensive coordinator last season. Sarkisian apparently told Herbstreit how well Jones handled the team adjusting its offense from 2019 to fit its personnel.

“Mac Jones all through that never wavered,” Herbstreit said. “They adjusted things every week, they changed things around, and they were allowed to do that because of his ability to understand the offense. “He really takes the time to study football, play book and understanding film and how things work. He was right there, ran aligned with Sark on everything he did. His accuracy on top of that with the ability to make quick decisions is just special. It’s the best way to describe it.”

Heading into this year’s draft, which begins April 28, Jones is regarded a potential top-10 pick, and could go as high as No. 3 to the San Francisco 49ers.