Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For DeVonta Smith After Heisman Ceremony

Alabama senior wideout Devonta Smith was named the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner on Tuesday night.

With a landslide poll in Smith’s favor, it’s clear many of the voters were happy with the decision. Much of the college football world shared in this sentiment.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit took to Twitter to congratulate the receiver’s historic accomplishment.

“Congratulations to all the finalists tonight for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Really happy for @DeVontaSmith_6 winning it this yr. Waited his turn-Worked hard-Got better-Had back to back monster years-Wins the Heisman. 2 words sum up his journey. *Worker *Humility Congrats!” Herbstreit wrote.

Congratulations to all the finalists tonight for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Really happy for @DeVontaSmith_6 winning it this yr. Waited his turn-Worked hard-Got better-Had back to back monster years-Wins the Heisman.

2 words sum up his journey.

*Worker

*Humility

Congrats! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 6, 2021

In a traditionally quarterback-dominated competition, it’s no surprise that Devonta Smith was up against three QBs: Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Florida’s Kyle Trask and his fellow Crimson Tide teammate Mac Jones.

The last non-quarterback to win the award was running back Derrick Henry in 2015. With the win tonight, Smith becomes just the fourth wide receiver to win the trophy in the Heisman’s 85-year history. The last wideout to claim the title was Desmond Howard back in 1991.

Devonta Smith had an outstanding year in 2019, catching 68 passes for 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns.

But, it was his 2020 season that pushed him over the edge into best-player-in-the-nation territory. This year, Smith leads the NCAA in yards receiving (1,641) and receiving touchdowns (20). With the national championship game still remaining, Smith has collected nearly 500 yards more than college football’s next leading receiver.

Herbstreit referenced Smith’s drive and work ethic as a factor in the win. Smith called to this as well in his acceptance speech, sending a message to the kids who look up to him as a role model.

Congratulations, Devonta.