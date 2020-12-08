Last week, the Heisman appeared to be a two-quarterback race between Alabama’s Mac Jones and Florida’s Kyle Trask. You can now insert a superstar wide receiver, says Kirk Herbstreit of College GameDay.

If you didn’t know who DeVonta Smith was prior to the season, you know now. The Alabama wideout is a superstar, and put the entire college football world on notice this past weekend.

Smith made highlight-reel plays and put up video game numbers against LSU last Saturday. The 6-foot-1 receiver caught eight passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns against the Tigers, bringing his 2020 season total to 80 catches for 1,305 yards and 15 touchdowns in just nine games (yes, you read that right).

It’s about time Smith gets the respect he deserves. An argument could be made he’s been the best player in college football this season, and it’s not all that close.

Herbie is the latest to praise Smith. He even went as far to say the Alabama wideout is the Heisman favorite at the moment during Monday’s episode of the “CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack and Neghandi,” via 247Sports.

“For me, he’s winning it — for me, right now,” Herbstreit said regarding Smith and the Heisman trophy. “We’ll see what happens in the next few weeks, but I can’t imagine him not being on most guys’ Heisman ballot.”

If DeVonta Smith keeps playing like he has this season, the Heisman is a real possibility.

Of course, his own quarterback could steal some of the spotlight. Mac Jones has also been phenomenal.

The Heisman trophy is practically a lock to head to the SEC this year, whether it be Alabama or Florida. Odds are it heads to Tuscaloosa.