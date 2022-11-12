Kirk Herbstreit Names The 1 Reason For Alabama's Struggles This Season

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's unusual to see an Alabama team coached by Nick Saban already have two losses at this point in the season. Over the past week, there have been nonstop conversations about whether the Crimson Tide's dominant run in the SEC is over.

On this Saturday's episode of "College GameDay," Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the crew discussed Alabama's struggles this season.

Herbstreit believes Alabama isn't on top of its game this season because it lacks playmakers on the perimeter.

“I would say that what they’ve had is an embarrassment of riches in the perimeter, and they don’t right now," Herbstreit said, via Saturday Down South. "Like, Jahmyr Gibbs is their guy. When you pull out the film and you’re LSU or you’re Ole Miss and see what they have, you see No. 1. Just flashes everywhere. You see 80 occasionally, keep an eye on him, tight end, pretty good player.

"But you don’t see Henry Ruggs, you don’t see Jerry Jeudy. You got so many playmakers that are unique and you don’t have that this year. So it makes it real hard for Bill O’Brien. Yeah, we know Bryce Young can do things. They can run the football. They still have great linemen. But you don’t have to fear the threat of those vertical shots the way you used to. So I think it makes it a little bit easier to defend them."

Herbstreit isn't wrong with his assessment of the Crimson Tide. Ja'Corey Brooks is their leading receiver with 473 yards.

This year's squad doesn't have an elite wideout like DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle or Jameson Williams. So much of the offense's success is predicated on Bryce Young making something out of nothing.

Alabama will try to get back in the win column this afternoon against Ole Miss.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.