Kirk Herbstreit Points Out What He Loves About Nick Saban, Alabama

Take away bias, it’s tough not to like Nick Saban and what he’s been able to accomplish at Alabama.

Saban notched another championship on his belt earlier this week. He made it look easy, too, as the Crimson Tide cruised to a 52-24 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Alabama was far and away the best team in college football this season, and you could say the same almost every other year.

Saban’s coaching philosophies are noteworthy, but Kirk Herbstreit prefers one above the rest: Saban-coached teams don’t talk a ton of trash.

Herbstreit spent time discussing Alabama’s lack of trash talking during a recent episode of the CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack and Negandhi.

“If you really look at Nick Saban objectively, how can you not appreciate not just the greatness, recruiting and development, but how many times did you watch Alabama trash talk Ohio State during that game? They don’t do it,” Herbstreit said on Wednesday, via 247Sports. “I even asked him on that call (after the game) … ‘I don’t tolerate it. I tell them when they show up, and in practice, that we don’t talk to the opponent. That’s our one rule when it comes to that. You aren’t allowed to talk to your opponent.’ And if you watch Alabama, they don’t just beat you. They do it in a way that is respectful.”

It’s pretty remarkable how well-coached Alabama is.

Nick Saban teaches his players to play the game without any distractions or unnecessary motives.

That discipline is just one of the reasons Alabama has become the dynasty it’s become.