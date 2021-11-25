Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Nick Saban’s Rant About ‘Self-Absorbed’ Fans

Nick Saban called out “self-absorbed” Alabama fans during his latest radio appearance. As a result, his rant on the “Nick Saban Show” has received a lot of attention over the past 12 hours.

Saban made it known that some Alabama fans aren’t content with a win unless its a blowout. However, it’s tough for Alabama to constantly win in convincing fashion when every opponent gives the Crimson Tide their best game.

“We played LSU, everybody says, ‘Oh, they’ve lost two games in a row, they’re not any good anymore, we’re just gonna blow them out.’ It’s just the opposite of that…,” Saban said. “They don’t just throw in the towel, they work harder to try to get better. And everybody wants to beat us, so we’re gonna get everybody’s best game. And I don’t know why people can’t understand that.”

On Wednesday night, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on Saban’s rant. He appears to be a fan of it, tweeting “LOVE THIS!”

Saban understands that fans are passionate, but he doesn’t appreciate that some of them believe they want to win more than the actual players on Alabama’s roster.

“Not me, not you, I don’t care what kind of fan you are, nobody wants to win more than the players that play,” Saban continued. “And nobody feels worse than they do when they lose. So for all you self-absorbed folks out there that can’t look past your own self to appreciate what other people are doing.”

It’s hard to deny that Saban made some great points during his latest radio show appearance.