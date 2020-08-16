It seems safe to say that not everybody at the University of Alabama-Tuscaloosa campus is doing everything they can to mitigate the risk of COVID-19. How else do you explain this recent photo of Alabama students gathering around in a massive group with no masks on?

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit noticed it too. He retweeted Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne’s message, lamenting that those students’ carelessness will likely be the norm on campuses across the country.

“And so it begins…” Herbstreit wrote on Sunday. “I’m tellin you right now these college kids aren’t thinkin about this virus. This will be the norm on EVERY campus. Buckle up. Next 2 weeks about to get REAL interesting on these campuses.”

The SEC, ACC and Big 12 have already pledged to push forward with their college football seasons. But more foolish behavior like this isn’t going to make getting onto the field any easier.

Campuses across the country are already starting to report COVID-19 cases now that students are being allowed in.

The state of Alabama has had over 100,000 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, with over 1,800 people losing their lives. But the Alabama campus is absolutely ripe for an outbreak if students gather around like that.

For the sake of college football, or any activity on campus, there needs to be better enforcement.

If there isn’t, the 2020 college football season – and the academic season – is practically doomed.