Kirk Herbstreit Releases His Top 6 Poll After Week 14

Another weekend of college football has come and gone. The regular season is winding down and fans have started to speculate about what bowl season will look like. Of course, everyone remains glued to the College Football Playoff rankings, including Kirk Herbstreit.

The long-time ESPN analyst released another edition of his “Top 6” poll, giving the best teams in the country a sense of where he sees them compared to other top programs. Herbstreit has been very active this season on Twitter, so he hopped back on late on Saturday night for another evaluation.

After a fairly chalk week at the top, there weren’t many changes from his Week 13 release. However, one new team moved into the mix.

Here’s where the nation’s best fall in Herbstreit’s latest rankings:

Alabama Notre Dame Clemson Ohio State Texas A&M Florida

No surprises in this week’s edition of Herbstreit’s Top 6.

Alabama took care of business comfortably on Saturday, blowing out LSU 55-17. Mac Jones and Devonta Smith combined for an outrageous first half and the Crimson Tide never looked back.

Notre Dame and Clemson, the top two ACC teams, remained at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. The Fighting Irish polished off Syracuse despite a slow start, winning 45-21. Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence opened things up in the second half against Virginia Tech to easily beat the Hokies 45-10.

Ohio State returns to No. 4 in Herbstreit’s Week 14 rankings. The Buckeyes dismantled Michigan State thanks to a strong run game. Justin Fields led the group without head coach Ryan Day to a 52-12 victory.

The only changes for Herbstreit came at the No. 5 and No. 6 positions. Texas A&M made a new appearance in the fifth spot after a gritty 31-20 win at Auburn. The Aggies previously hadn’t had many quality wins, so downing the Tigers boosted their resume in the eyes of the ESPN analyst. Florida dropped from No. 5 to No. 6 as Kyle Trask padded his Heisman resume with a victory at Tennessee.

Cincinnati fell out of Herbstreit’s rankings with no game played in Week 14.