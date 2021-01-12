Kirk Herbstreit Sends Message To DeVonta Smith After National Title

Monday night’s performance was the icing on the cake of a storybook final season for Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Smith, the 2020 Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award winner, caught 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of the Crimson Tide’s 52-24 national title game win over Ohio State.

While a dislocated finger ended Smith’s night early, he put on a show when he was on the field. In the process, he earned effusive Twitter praise from ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit.

Herbstreit, who called the game with Chris Fowler last night, gave kudos to Smith for not just his individual performance, but also the fact he helped his team win a national championship.

“Congrats @DeVontaSmith_6 on all your individual success this yr but more importantly on winning what you came back for-A CHAMPIONSHIP!” Herbstreit wrote. “And thank you for being an example of: work ethic-excellence-leadership-focus & humility. You’ve set a new bar for others to try to reach!”

Smith leaves Alabama with almost 4,000 career receiving yards and 48 total touchdowns (46 receiving). He’s one of the best to ever don the Crimson Tide uniform.

Now, we’ll see which lucky NFL team adds this special playmaker to its roster come April.