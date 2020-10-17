Kirk Herbstreit Thinks He Knows What’s Wrong With Alabama’s Defense

Last weekend, the Alabama Crimson Tide surrendered 48 points to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

While Alabama won the game, head coach Nick Saban has to be worried with what he saw from his defense. It’s a far cry for the old Alabama program that held even the best offenses to single digits.

Saban suggested Ole Miss had Alabama’s signals, but there is a much larger problem at play. The Crimson Tide have given up at least 19 points in every game so far this season.

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit attempted to answer what was wrong with the Alabama defense. He had just one word: communication.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“The big thing I’ve evaluated and seen with Alabama is they have talent obviously, but it’s communication,” Herbstreit said during Saturday’s appearance on SportsCenter. “Georgia would do a very good job of using some tempo, bunch formations, motion … forcing Alabama to have to communicate with unusual formations. Anything that you can make them think and look and make adjustments to is what I think Georgia will do.”

Alabama needs to tighten things up this weekend if the Crimson Tide want to keep their undefeated season alive.

Nick Saban and company face off against the Georgia Bulldogs. Can the Alabama defense finally live up to expectations against thee season’s best opponent?

We’ll find out tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.