Kristen Saban Reacts To Nick Saban Being Cleared For LSU Game

Alabama head coach Nick Saban may have missed the Iron Bowl, but it looks like he won’t be missing the LSU game this weekend.

Saban announced this week that he will return to the football field against LSU this week. While the Crimson Tide faithful were delighted, so was his daughter, Kristen.

Taking to Twitter, Kristen Saban Setas retweeted the SEC Network announced and added a little flair of her own. She posted a picture of her famous father confidently walking forward, flanked by two Alabama guards.

Kristen Saban didn’t use any words to describe the scene. She didn’t need to.

Alabama had no problem beating arch-rival Auburn without Nick Saban last week. The Tide rolled to a 42-13 win – their fifth straight Iron Bowl win over the Tigers in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama’s strong play these past few weeks have earned them the No. 1 overall ranking in all three major polls. Beating LSU will secure their spot in the SEC Championship Game, which might be all they need to secure a College Football Playoff berth after missing it last year.

But above all, it will be good to see Saban back on the sidelines and not forced to be away from his favorite thing due to COVID-19.

Winning this game will be doubly important to Saban after missing the last one. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is going have his hands full with this one.

Watch out LSU: Nick Saban is back.