Lane Kiffin Compares Tua Tagovailoa To 1 Legendary QB

Lane Kiffin did not get to coach Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama, leaving for FAU just before the prized passer enrolled in January 2017. However, Kiffin played an instrumental role in recruiting Tagovailoa to Tuscaloosa.

Kiffin also got to watch Tua from afar over the last three seasons, so he has a pretty good idea of what the quarterback is capable of. In an interview with SEC Network’s Laura Rutledge today, the now Ole Miss head coach slapped a hefty comparison on the southpaw QB.

Tua has been likened to Drew Brees and other big-name quarterbacks throughout the draft process, but Kiffin compared him to the greatest left-handed passer of all-time, Steve Young.

“He’s really good. Unbelievable deep ball accuracy, accuracy in general,” Kiffin told Rutledge. “I went out to Hawaii [to see him] when he was in high school…Came back and told Coach Saban ‘He looks like Steve Young when you watch him workout.’ Great feet, obviously left-hander, similar size and unbelievable accuracy.”

"[Tua] is like Steve Young when you watch him workout. … Unbelievable accuracy.” No offseason with @LauraRutledge & @Lane_Kiffin | Full episode on our Facebook page 👀 pic.twitter.com/a1GeCdeK1Q — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 22, 2020

Tua is projected to be a top-10 pick in tomorrow’s first round. Whichever team selects him would gladly take Young 2.0.

As Kiffin notes earlier in that clip, if Tua doesn’t hurt his hip against Mississippi State, Alabama likely beats Auburn in the Iron Bowl and could have reached the College Football Playoff again. Also, we’d then probably be debating Tua vs. Burrow for the No. 1 overall pick.

As it stands, some team choosing a little bit lower than No. 1 will likely end up with a steal at QB.