Lane Kiffin Explains How To Know Alabama's Dynasty Is Coming To An End

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts to a call during a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

There are a lot of people saying Alabama's dominant run in the SEC is over. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin believes that type of talk is premature.

During an appearance on "The Paul Finebaum Show" this Friday, Kiffin dismissed the idea that Alabama's dynasty under Nick Saban has come crashing down.

Kiffin did, however, reveal when college football fans will know that Alabama is no longer at the top of its game.

“When you see programs coming down from the top, you don’t see them losing two, one-play games,” Kiffin said, via Saturday Down South. “When you see teams losing by 14, 17 points, then you start to say, ‘OK, are they not the same anymore?'”

This isn't really a surprising comment from Kiffin. He has so much respect for Saban and Alabama's football program.

Despite losing last weekend to LSU, Alabama is favored by double-digits against Ole Miss.

If Bryce Young and Jaxson Dart are firing on all cylinders, we could be in for a shootout in Oxford, Mississippi.

Alabama and Ole Miss will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.