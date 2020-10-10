Lane Kiffin Has Brutally Honest Description Of Nick Saban Relationship

On Saturday night, Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban will step on the same field together for the first time since Kiffin was on Saban’s staff at Alabama.

Now the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, Kiffin and his team welcome the Crimson Tide to Oxford. Ahead of the matchup, ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi sat down with Kiffin.

During the interview, Rinaldi asked Kiffin about his relationship with his former boss. In typical Lane fashion, the Ole Miss head coach made a somewhat sarcastic reply.

“Like an ex,” Kiffin said when asked to describe his relationship with Saban.

"When you don't understand why your parents do things sometimes, then when you get older … you find yourself doing some of the same things. That's really what it's like." Lane Kiffin talks about his appreciation for Nick Saban as the two get ready for tonight's matchup.

Much of the interview focused on Kiffin’s relationship with Saban before the two go head-to-head on Saturday night.

However, Kiffin downplayed any sort of rivalry or ill-will between the two. In fact, Kiffin said he sent a long, heartfelt message to Saban after landing the Ole Miss job.

It’s clear the Rebels head coach wouldn’t be where he is now if he didn’t spend a few years with Saban in Tuscaloosa.

Now, he and Saban will stand on opposing sidelines as Kiffin’s Rebels try to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the college football season. Saban has struggled against Ole Miss in the past when Hugh Freeze was the team’s head coach.

Can Kiffin conjure some of that upset magic? We’ll find out tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.