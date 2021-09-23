Lane Kiffin Identifies 1 New Strategy For Alabama Football

Lane Kiffin and No. 13 Ole Miss won’t take on Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama for another week, but the Rebels head coach has already started talking about the Crimson Tide.

Kiffin focused his comments on Wednesday about how Alabama seems to be dominating the transfer portal. With the NCAA’s new rule allowing for players to transfer once and immediately become eligible, the Ole Miss head coach thinks the Crimson Tide have the ability to “cherry-pick” talent at any position they want.

“Now they go to cherry-pick players for any holes they may have like an Ohio State receiver [Jameson Williams] or a Tennessee linebacker [Henry To’o To’o],” Kiffin said, via ESPN. “So now, it’s like not only do they get the best draft picks but they get to go into free agency and take players, so it really is going to set up one of the most talented teams ever, which is what we’re getting ready to play.”

Kiffin definitely has a point and he basically named Williams and To’o To’o, who have both become starters in Tuscaloosa, as examples. The Crimson Tide have done well at picking up top players in the transfer portal, which only adds to their talent pool from signing one of the top recruiting classes every year.

Saban won’t take kindly to Kiffin’s assessment, but the Alabama head coach admitted this summer that he thought the new transfer rule would have unintended consequences that could result in good players flocking to “good” teams, like his Crimson Tide.

“I think what’s gonna happen, as you’ve seen happen in a lot of leagues, the good players go to a good team and the bad players leave good teams because they’re not playing,” Saban said earlier this year. “Is that gonna make the rich get richer? I don’t know. You can decide that.”

Saban has cautioned against the one-time transfer rule, but will obviously use the new regulation to his benefit. It doesn’t seem like the NCAA will walk back that policy anytime soon, so Alabama will take advantage of its reputation to nab top talent in the portal.

Although he might be frustrated with the Crimson Tide’s stranglehold on the transfer pool, Kiffin will do his best to lead Ole Miss to a victory in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 2.