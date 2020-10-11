Lane Kiffin Fires Back At Nick Saban’s Sign Stealing Comment

Lane Kiffin has officially responded to his former boss Nick Saban’s suggestion that Ole Miss may have known Alabama’s defensive signals Saturday night.

The second-ranked Crimson Tide beat the Rebels last night to make Saban 21-0 all-time against his former assistants, but the win did not come easily. Kiffin’s offense put a major scare into Alabama, racking up 48 points and over 600 yards of total offense in a 63-48 loss.

After the game, Saban called Kiffin “a really good coach” but did wonder if his opponent had a little bit of an advantage in the form of knowing what the Crimson Tide were running defensively.

“It seemed like everything we did, though, they had an answer for,” Saban said, via AL.com. “I don’t know if they had our signals or what. I’m not — that’s not anything unusual. But it seemed like every time we called something, they had the best play they could have against it.”

Today, Kiffin denied having Alabama’s signals and claimed it wouldn’t have helped his team if he did.

“FYI when [you]go as fast as we do we call our play first. Stealing signals wouldn’t help us at all because we are snapping the ball why they were still trying to just line up,” Kiffin wrote on Twitter. “[Alabama football] go win the natty.”

FYI when u go as fast as we do we call our play first. Stealing signals wouldn’t help us at all because we are snapping the ball why they were still trying to just line up. #facts #ComeToTheSip ⁦@AlabamaFTBL⁩ go win the natty ⁦@OleMissFB⁩ https://t.co/6EvFe8PX4R — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 11, 2020

Whether Lane Kiffin is telling the truth or not, this type of drama and intrigue in the SEC is a fun subplot. Especially when it involves Nick Saban and one of his former staff members.

Too bad we have to wait until 2021 for Ole Miss and Alabama to face off again.