Lane Kiffin Reacts To Jalen Hurts’ Massive Game On Sunday

Jalen Hurts stunned the NFL world with a dazzling performance for the Philadelphia Eagles in a 33-26 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. But few people were prouder by what they saw than Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.

Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, Kiffin congratulated Hurts on his big performance. He also took a little victory lap for proving that Hurts didn’t need to change his position in college.

“To all the media that asked me if @AlabamaFTBL should change @JalenHurts position and I told u he’s a nfl qb?!?!?!” Kiffin wrote, adding a facepalm emoji. “Keep proving them wrong JH!!!”

Kiffin helped recruit Hurts to Alabama back when he was their offensive coordinator and QBs coach. Though he didn’t stick around to see Hurts lead Alabama to the national title game in 2017, Kiffin clearly has a ton of respect for his former star recruit.

Jalen Hurts led Alabama to the national title game in 2017, only for Tua Tagovailoa to get the win after replacing Hurts at halftime. Hurts lost the starting job to Tua the following year and transferred to Oklahoma the year after.

Hurts played well enough to finish second in the Heisman Trophy voting last year and led Oklahoma to a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff appearance. But he wasn’t taken in the NFL Draft until the Eagles grabbed him in the second round.

The former Alabama and Oklahoma QB spent most of the season on the bench until finally getting called up to start against the Saints last week. After leading the Eagles to an upset win, he got another start and played even better on Sunday.

A lot of people are happy for Jalen Hurts right now, and Lane Kiffin is one of the happiest.