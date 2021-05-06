Lane Kiffin Reacts To Jimbo Fisher’s Message For Nick Saban

Jimbo Fisher couldn’t stop himself from poking the bear this week, as he had an interesting message for Nick Saban during an appearance at the Houston Touchdown Club.

When asked what it would take to defeat Alabama outside of Saban retiring, Fisher said “We’re going to beat his ass when he’s there, don’t worry.” He then said that he’ll eventually get Texas A&M to the level that Alabama is at.

“Eventually, that’s going to be us. I respect everything they do and how they do it, but we can do it just as good or be just as good or better, and we will.”

Saban hasn’t responded yet, but Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin chimed in on this topic earlier this morning on social media.

“Here we go again,” Kiffin tweeted. “Calling out the G.O.A.T. in the middle of another championship?!?!? ⁦Good luck @AlabamaFTBL. Just went on the wall in the weight room in TTown.”

Kiffin is taking the right approach to this situation. Calling out Saban months before the start of the 2021 season isn’t the right play here.

Let’s not forget that Alabama dismantled Texas A&M this past season, as Saban’s offense put up a whopping 52 points on Fisher’s defense.

While Texas A&M fans may love Fisher’s confidence, it’s fair to wonder if his comments have now become bulletin-board material for Alabama.